Is Nick Foles the answer to the franchise’s quarterback problem?

Finding comparisons for players and projecting what lies ahead drives conversations, whether they’re logical matches or dream casting.
Mitch Trubisky was compared to Ryan Tannehill and Alex Smith before the 2017 NFL draft, primarily because of his ability to run. Tannehill rebooted his career last season with the Tennessee Titans, and Smith’s career took off in Kansas City, where he forged a close relationship with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy.
After the Chicago Bears traded up for Trubisky to select him No. 2 in 2017, some were desperate to create parallels between him and … Drew Brees, who had 66,111 career yards entering Trubisky’s rookie season. It was an unimaginable stretch made with the idea that general manager Ryan Pace drafted Trubisky and had Saints ties to Brees.
One day, perhaps Trubisky’s career will benefit from a change of scenery, as Tannehill and Smith experienced. Trubisky certainly is unlikely to be with the Bears in 2021, and a fresh start elsewhere is something he ultimately should deem a positive.
Coming up with similarities for Nick Foles is more difficult. Apples-to-oranges comparisons are even tough to make for the 31-year-old who is on his fifth team and will make his first start for the Bears on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field.
Foles has 48 career regular-season starts, four more than Trubisky, the total of what would span three seasons. He was the MVP of Super Bowl LII and has a 4-2 record as a starter in postseason, including a victory over the Bears in the wild-card round following the 2018 season. But he has been unable to hold down a No. 1 job for an extended period. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Foles the highest-paid free agent in 2019 but wound up benching him for rookie Gardner Minshew after Foles suffered a broken left clavicle. The injury sidelined him for eight games, and he struggled upon his return.
Foles never has started more than nine consecutive regular-season games, and the most starts he has had in any season was 11 in 2015 with the Rams, a disastrous season that nearly led him to retirement. Because it’s the Bears -- and the search for a franchise quarterback is never-ending -- it’s only natural to wonder what the chances are that the nine-year veteran stabilizes the position.
“You see it now, the age of these quarterbacks that are taking such great care of their bodies in the offseason, and Nick is one of those guys,” Nagy said. "The nutrition that he takes, he trains in the offseason, it allows these guys to play longer. I definitely think he is one of those guys that falls into that category.
“Different teams and different roles, (I think) he would be the first to tell you that it’s ultimately made him a much better quarterback than he was as a rookie or second-year guy. You’ve got a rookie in 2012 who ends up playing some, and then you’ve got a second-year guy in 2013 that breaks the NFL record for touchdowns in a game. He’s a much different quarterback now than he was in 2013."
The Bears have Foles under contract through the 2022 season, and he has the opportunity to run with the job. The Bears don’t have a draft pick like Carson Wentz was at the time with the Eagles waiting to retake the job. They don’t have an unknown rookie like Minshew with the Jaguars a year ago. Foles can chart his own course, and he has the benefit of the Bears carrying a 3-0 record into the game Sunday. They’ve created a little cushion for themselves for what will be a seven-team field in the NFC playoffs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!