Ivy
-
Updated
Ivy and three suspected siblings were found dumped late at night on the edge of town. They were in horrible... View on PetFinder
- Updated
The circumstances surrounding sex acts between a woman and a teenage boy didn't meet the crimes with which she was charged, a judge said in finding the woman not guilty.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident occurred Monday afternoon on County Road 400N, northwest of Stewardson.
- Updated
A pathologist examined the remains that were found Friday near the university's baseball field.
- Updated
Angela Faith Brown, 42, of Philo, was accused of meeting two people in Ashmore on June 23, 2019, to conduct the drug transaction.
- Updated
Two people have been arrested and two others remain at large as suspects in a robbery reported at a Charleston laundry last week.
- Updated
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze late Monday morning in a two-story apartment building on the north side of town.
- Updated
Cody D. Cordes, 28, was sentenced to prison on a conspiracy charge that accused him of agreeing with another man to obtain guns and travel to Champaign to commit murder.
- Updated
The jury returned a not guilty verdict against Jesse A. Baird, who never denied beating the other man after finding him fondling himself in front of the children, ages 1 and 2, at a Mattoon apartment last year.
- Updated
The embryonic material is too small for a determination to be made on site whether it's animal or human in nature.
Sherry Hubbartt was last seen at her home in Clarksburg and was reported missing on Saturday.