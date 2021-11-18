You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet the K-Pop litter. Playful and full of energy!... View on PetFinder
The Mattoon Fire Department reported that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during this fire along Western Avenue.
The missing man was located in a ditch next to a cornfield near Rardin and taken to get help.
Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals.
Eastern Illinois University’s board of trustees concluded its November meeting with developments in campus programming, a growing endowment, and news of a new campus police chief.
He fled to church parking lot where he was cornered and overpowered until police arrived.
City officials anticipate they may hear a response to their rehearing petition to the Illinois Appellate Court within 30 days.
Interviews with dozens of insiders reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president's circle say she's being sidelined. Biden aides see a lack of focus.
Former AmeriCorps VISTA leader Cheryl Lee has been named as the interim director of Fit-2-Serve.
The Central Community Church in Mattoon provided the location for the marriage of Curtis Campbell and Hannah Bell, both of Fort Polk, La.
Authorities have been searching for Jaclyn Angel Dobbs, whose 21-year-old mother was found dead days earlier in her Illinois apartment.
