Jerseyville Jersey sets a fast pace to trip Lincoln 32-16

Jerseyville Jersey stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 32-16 win over Lincoln in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.
Jerseyville Jersey drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.
