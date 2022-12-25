JG-TC Christmas favorites

We asked our employees to share some of their favorite aspects of the holiday season. Here's what they had to say.

Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Story"

Favorite Christmas carol: Secular: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Darlene Love. Religious: "Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem"

Favorite holiday activity: Drinking hot chocolate and waiting for spring.

Favorite holiday food: Anything with almond bark.

Favorite Christmas present received: A die-cut matted and framed autographed 18x12 photo of my baseball hero Harmon Killebrew hitting his 500th career home run.

Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor

Favorite holiday movie: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Silent Night"

Favorite holiday activity: Gifts, games, food with the family.

Favorite holiday food: Homemade butter cookies cut into Christmas shapes and embellished with frosting.

Favorite Christmas present received: A portable TV my brother and I could put in our bedroom.

Herm Meadows, advertising sales

Favorite holiday movie: "Die Hard"

Favorite Christmas carol: "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" by Nat King Cole

Favorite holiday activity: Watching old Christmas movies and trying new bourbon after a day of playing in the snow.

Favorite holiday food: Ham.

Favorite Christmas present received: I've wanted to see Pearl Jam for about 15 years and could never get the timing right. Last year my wife got me tickets at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Kentucky.

Scott Perry, local news editor

Favorite holiday movie: While I spend a lot of time watching Hallmarky shows this time of the year, my favorite movie is "It's a Wonderful Life."

Favorite Christmas carol: I have two songs that come to mind simply because of the silly way family members channel their inner Elvis and put their own spin on them — my sister belting out "Christmas" at the start of "Santa Claus is Back in Town" and my kids offering up "A humma humma blue Christmas" as the start of "Blue Christmas." Makes me smile just thinking about it.

Favorite holiday activity: Taking in all the Christmas lights.

Favorite holiday food: The problem is there isn't much I don't like, which is leading to a bigger belly that, combined with my greying beard, makes me look more and more like the jolly ol' elf with each new year.

Favorite Christmas present received: The love of Jesus Christ. It is the reason for the season after all.

Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor

Favorite holiday movie: "The Shop Around the Corner"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Angels We Have Heard on High"

Favorite holiday activity: Shopping for gifts, but only up until roughly Dec. 15. After that, everything descends into a chaotic spiral of panic-buying and regret.

Favorite holiday food: Sweet potatoes.

Favorite Christmas present received: A long-running joke in my family is that all the women say they want "peace, love and a clean house" for Christmas. Last year, my mother gave me a lighted diorama, but she added a label that said "peace, love and a clean house" to the display — the closest she could get to giving me what we've always wanted.

Jason Reif, account manager

Favorite holiday movie: "Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer"

Favorite holiday activity: Watching Christmas movies with my family.

Favorite holiday food: Prime rib with a twice-baked potato.

Favorite Christmas present received: My fireplace my mom got last year.

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, regional content editor

Favorite holiday movie: "Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "O Holy Night," "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" or "What Christmas Means to Me"

Favorite holiday activity: Warm, cozy nights with the Christmas tree lit up; snow; and visiting local shops all decorated for the holidays.

Favorite holiday food: Mom's Hershey bar pie … and anything peppermint!

Favorite Christmas present received: An engagement ring! Closely followed by new tires for my car.