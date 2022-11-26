JG-TC's Giving Tuesday directory

Held annually during the week after Thanksgiving, the global Giving Tuesday campaign aims to encourage people to give back to their communities through volunteering or donations.

Launched in November 2010, the event follows the traditional retail "holidays" of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

To help local nonprofits and people who are looking for places to give, the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier this year solicited information from charitable organizations hoping to benefit from donations.

What follows is information provided by organizations in our coverage area.

Casey In Action

Address: PO Box 163, Casey, IL 62420

Phone Number: 217-276-4532

About the organization: "Our mission is to identify community needs, provide materials and funds for community improvement projects by fundraising and organize volunteer opportunities to accomplish these projects."

Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Address: 712 6th St., Charleston, IL 61920

Phone Number: 217-345-4913

Website: charlestonlibrary.org

Social media: facebook.com/Charlestonlibrary

About the organization: "The Charleston Carnegie Public Library aspires to be the center of the Charleston community by connecting people through information, technology, education, and experiences."

Goal for Giving Tuesday donations: "We are seeking funds to help us continue our mission for the Charleston community."

Coles County Mental Health Association, Inc., dba LifeLinks Mental Health