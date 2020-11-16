Joe Orozco, the strength coach for Eastern Illinois football, dies at age 30

Joe Orozco, Eastern Illinois’ director of football performance and a former assistant at Northwestern, died over the weekend, EIU announced Monday.

Orozco, a Tinley Park native, was 30.

“Coach Orozco was such a vibrant member of our athletic staff and football program,” EIU athletic director Tom Michael said in a statement. “It was a shock to the system to hear the news that a young person that was so full of life and energy had passed away. He was someone that brought such passion for his work, our players and the EIU football program every day. His presence will truly be missed.”

Orozco joined the Panthers after the 2018 season as one of the first hires by coach Adam Cushing, who had worked with Orozco at Northwestern.

After playing college football at North Central College in Naperville, Orozco joined Northwestern’s football performance staff in 2013 as an intern. He was a graduate assistant strength coach in 2014, then spent four years as an assistant football performance coach.

He earned a master’s degree from Northwestern in 2017, according to the EIU statement.