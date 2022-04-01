JOSH BULLOCK: Community feedback vital to plotting Lake Land College's future

Last fall, through a strategic planning survey and focus groups, we asked how Lake Land College could best serve our students and district residents, businesses and industry as we develop a blueprint for the future.

We appreciate those of you who responded and assisted us in gathering significant feedback.

In all, we heard from 1,215 community members, alumni, business and industry partners, K-12 educators, students and employees. You can view results of the feedback on the Strategic Planning site by going to lakelandcollege.edu. Look for the About Us drop down menu and then Strategic Plan.

From this valuable feedback we have developed the FY 2023-2027 Strategic Plan which focuses on enhancing student success in three key areas: excellent teaching and learning, effective processes for student support, and expanding partnerships. The plan also focuses on institutional and employee excellence. Our collective commitment to this strategic plan will position Lake Land College to excel in meeting the evolving needs of our district and the holistic needs of the individuals we serve.

The goals and objectives of the FY 2023-2027 Strategic Plan challenge employees to reimagine how they deliver courses and provide services. They also include a strong commitment to offer programs and soft skills training that prepare students for successful employment in the 21st century workforce. All constituencies supported the need to advance relationships among education, community and workforce partners to support job readiness, local industry, workforce development and work-based learning opportunities for our students.

We have already started taking actions based on your feedback. This spring, the college will meet with business leaders in the automotive industry to discuss a proposed redesign and transformation of the Lake Land College Automotive program, which we hope will expand opportunities for students and assist employers in addressing critical labor shortages.

Faculty and staff are using our new industry-leading HyFlex technology to simultaneously deliver in-person and virtual classes. Those attending remotely interact with those in the physical location through the use of high-tech cameras and microphones that follow the voice of the person speaking. We are also using this technology to expand dual credit access to students in various high schools throughout the district as this technology enables a Lake Land College instructor to teach the dual credit courses to students at their respective schools.

Last month, we took a historic step in support of students and the community by reducing tuition by almost 10% for next year and making college more affordable than ever during a time of rapidly expanding inflation. Student feedback in the strategic planning data collection process indicated many struggle with the cost of pursuing higher education. Our reduced tuition rate of $100 per credit hour symbolizes how we are 100% committed to our students.

These are just a few examples of how your feedback is guiding Lake Land College into the future. As we further develop the strategic plan, I look forward to discussing how you can be a part of some of the new initiatives to ensure our programs and curriculum meet your workforce needs and create new partnerships for work-based learning opportunities or other innovative ways to support the success of our students.

Josh Bullock is president of Lake Land College.

