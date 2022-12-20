JROTC recognizes Commander Charles Pullen

MATTOON — The Mattoon CUSD #2 JROTC Corp of Cadets recognized Commander Charles Pullen, a United States Navy Veteran at the November 15th Board Meeting.

Commander Pullen graduated from MHS in 1974 and after retiring from the Navy he went on to be the Senior Naval Instructor in North Carolina for 9 years. He returned to Mattoon in 2011 and since then has volunteered to coach for the football team. He is now serving as an assistant coach for the Greenwave. This past semester, Mr. Pullen also stepped up to serve in the classroom for the JROTC program two days a week.

The cadets stated they, “cannot put a price tag on how much it means having Mr. Pullen in our classroom mentoring us, teaching us, and being a great example for us.”

Commander Pullen was presented a plaque for his service to the country, his local community, and the Mattoon School district.

The JROTC chooses a local veteran involved in the school district each year to honor.

Pullen stated, “I want to thank the Mattoon School District for the opportunity to continue to serve.”