Kindred: Could Porter Moser have done this at ISU? He wasn’t ready then, but has grown, matured

Loyola’s run over the past four seasons -- a 99-35 record, three Valley regular-season championships, two MVC Tournament titles, the 2018 Final Four and now this, 26-4 and in the Sweet Sixteen -- makes it easy to throw up the hands and say, “Why did ISU ever let him go?”

But here’s the thing.

Moser wasn’t the same coach in 2007. He has grown, matured. Like most people, in and out of coaching, he needed time to evolve, learn, adapt.

It is worth noting Moser had only been a head coach for three years (54-34 at Arkansas-Little Rock) when then-ISU A.D. Perk Weisenburger hired him in April 2003. Moser was 34 years old and bursting with energy and enthusiasm. Watch Loyola and you still see those qualities, but they appear more harnessed and channeled than in his ISU days.

There were times on the Redbird sideline he would spin out of control, storming up and down after an official’s call, flinging his sportcoat, turning three or four shades of red. It could be uncomfortable to watch and you wondered, “What message is this sending to the players? How is this helping?”