Kindred: Will The Meeting, Part 2, to re-open high school sports in Illinois happen? Don't bet on it

So here we are, a month later, and talk of another IHSA/J.B./IDPH summit. The IHSA trotted it out again Monday, releasing the following after its December board meeting:

“The Board plans to meet with representatives from IDPH and the Governor’s office prior to January to develop a timeline for the resumption of winter sports. Following that meeting, the Board will call a special meeting to finalize rescheduling for the winter, spring and summer sport seasons.”

Anderson, a good man in a terrible position, also said this:

“The Board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21. There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about canceling any sports, thus far.”

The latter is positive news for athletes, coaches, parents, etc. Granted, they wanted to hear, “We’re playing … starting today!” Yet, hearing the IHSA maintain its commitment to play every sport, in some form and at some point, is reason for hope.

Here’s the rub.