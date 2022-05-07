Kyla Thornton knew early in life that she had more patience than many — and she’s always wanted to help others.

In nursing, she found a worthy target for her skill and drive. Now Thornton works as a licensed practical nurse at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, in Mattoon, and has been in the field for about five years.

Helping family members grieve their sick or lost loved ones remains the hardest part of the job, but the shortage of healthcare workers also poses a daily challenge, she said. She gives her all at her job each day, and goes to sleep each night knowing that she completed it to the best of her abilities.

“My favorite part of the job is making a positive difference in my residents’ day,” said Thorton, 30, who has been a nurse for five years. “I am sure that no one expects to spend the end of their lives in a nursing home. I like to be that uplifting and positive part of their day in an unfortunate situation.”

Anyone who considers entering the nursing field needs to understand that it is not like many other jobs — it requires a uniquely high level of dedication.

For anyone considering entering the field, Thornton stressed one point.

“Ensure that you are passionate about nursing,” she said. “This is not a field that can be entered in halfheartedly. You are taking care of human lives and that requires passion, love and dedication.”

When she’s not working, Thornton likes to enjoy a Dairy Queen Blizzard and spend time with her family, including husband Zach, daughter Raelyn, 7, and son Ezale, 3.

