Lake Land approves leasing agreement for child care, education lab

MATTOON — Lake Land College will temporarily use space in the Maranatha Christian Academy after a vote from the college's board of trustees.

The academy is located in the former Douglas Care and Rehabilitation Center. Lake Land will use some of the space for an early childhood care and education program learning lab to provide real-world experience to students interested in those fields. Up to 10 children, ages three to five, will be enrolled in the program.

The monthly rent will come to $1,500 for a lease that runs Aug. 1 through Dec. 31. Once the lease is up, there will be an automatic one-year renewal.

The college is seeking to have a new location for the lab before the agreement ends.