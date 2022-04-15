Lake Land board to vote on power supply protections, new Fitness Center floor

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote Monday night on shoring up the campus electrical power supply against outages and installing new flooring in the Fitness Center.

Greg Nuxoll, vice president for business services, wrote in a report to the board that an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a data center when the input power source or main power fails. He said the current units are old and need replaced, adding that they are no longer able to handle power outages.

"Our data center has experienced several power outages this past year due to various issues with the air conditioning unit, Coles-Moultrie power, and winter storms," Nuxoll said. "UPS units are intended to maintain power in the data center long enough to switch to the backup generator or allow administrators to perform a controlled shutdown of equipment."

The board will vote on approving new data center uninterrupted power supply units in the college's date center with electrical upgrade and warranty. The project cost would be $290,729 from the college's fund balance, and Lake Land is working with Dell Technologies on this project.

Regarding the Fitness Center, Nuxoll said the college recently solicited bids for the flooring project in this facility located within the Field House.

"The current poured concrete flooring is cracked and stained. This project will cover the current flooring with a rolled rubber flooring that will be much safer and easier to clean," Nuxoll said. "For an additional cost of $1,788, we would also like to add red color flecking to the flooring."

Nuxoll said the college only received one bid for the project — $54,780 from Carpet Weaver’s Inc. of Champaign. The board will vote on this bid during its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Board and Administration Center.

In other matters, Monday's gathering will be a regular reorganizational meeting for the executive positions on the board. The board will elect a new chair, vice chair, and secretary during this meeting.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

