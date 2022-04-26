Lake Land College celebrates Community College Month

MATTOON — Lake Land College is joining community colleges throughout the state of Illinois and the entire nation in celebrating National Community College Month.

As does Lake Land College, community colleges provide opportunities for people to change their lives through the power of an education. Lake Land College helps people transform their lives, and in turn, their families and their communities.

“National Community College month is a great opportunity to recognize the vital role Lake Land College plays in our community and in the state,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “We take this charge seriously and always strive for excellence.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently issued a statewide proclamation for April 2022 to be Illinois Community College month, highlighting the valuable role community colleges have in Illinois. Some highlights from this proclamation include the following:

“The Illinois Community College System is the third-largest in the nation, with 48 community colleges and 39 college districts located through the state.”

“According to the Illinois Community College Board, Illinois community colleges educate 60% of the students enrolled in public higher education.”

“Illinois is first in the nation in bachelor’s degree completion rates among the 54 percent of community college students who transfer.”

“Nine of out 10 of the state’s community college graduations live, work, pay taxes and raise their families in Illinois.”

“Earning an Associate of Applied Science or long-term certificate from an Illinois community college adds more than $570,000 in lifetime earnings.”

“Nearly 74% of Illinois employers have hired a community college graduate.”

The Lake Land College Board of Trustees expresses gratitude to the administration, faculty and staff for always putting students first.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0