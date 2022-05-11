Lake Land to hold commencement ceremony, present honors

MATTOON — Lake Land College will hold its annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the Field House, and present alumni and faculty honors during this event.

Lake Land reported that more than 750 students will receive degrees and certificates this spring, with more than 280 graduates expected to participate in the ceremony.

Alumnus Achievement Award recipients Todd and Ali Rauch will be recognized at the event. The Rauchs met at Lake Land in 2006 when they served on the Student Government Association, with Todd Rauch serving as the 2006-2007 student trustee. They were instrumental in creating the Lake Land Fitness Center. They are the only couple to have married on campus.

Today, Todd Rauch is a member of the Opelika City Council in Alabama. He was recently named to Business Alabama's Movers & Shapers list, as was Ali (Vice) Rauch in 2021. She serves as president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. They both continue to be involved in higher education and advocate for their local community colleges by sharing their experiences at Lake Land.

Illinois Community Colleges Trustees Association Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member Award recipient Bambi Jones will also be recognized at the event. She worked to establish the Math Literacy program at Lake Land to help students with the sometime difficult transition from high school math classes to college classes. The Illinois Community College Board has used this program as a best practice model.

“Undoubtedly, Ms. Jones is an extremely valuable asset to Lake Land College, and we want to honor her commitment to our students, faculty, staff and community,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mike Sullivan.

On commencement day, the Field House doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Overflow seating will be available in the Luther Student Center Theater. Handicap accessible seating will be available in both locations.

Graduation will be live streamed at 6 p.m. at lakelandcollege.edu, viewable on Microsoft windows operating systems. For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/admissions/graduation.

