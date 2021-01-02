Late burst by Tennessee Tech knocks off Eastern Illinois women

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois women's basketball led much of Saturday's game against Tennessee Tech, but another bad third quarter led to another loss for the Panthers, 72-67.

EIIU (3-5, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) held TTU (4-2, 2-1) to 28 points in the first half, but let up 44 in the second half. Morgan Litwiller and Lariah Washington each had great days for EIU, with Litwiller scoring 17 points, collecting six rebounds and tallying a career-high five assists. Washington netted a game-high 21 points along with her six rebounds. Abby Wahl scored her 30th career game in double-digit scoring.

The Panthers and Golden Eagles went back and forth in a defensive battle in the first quarter, with EIU playing great team defense against one of the better offensive teams in the OVC. Early fouls on Mackenzie Coleman allowed Eastern to keep the Golden Eagles at bay.

The Panthers lead 23-19 after a quarter and had Tennessee Tech frazzled early in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles couldn't find their momentum while the Panthers had turned it on, and the fast break offense thrived. Litwiller led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points, 9 of which coming off three-pointers. The Panthers went into halftime with a 36-28 lead.