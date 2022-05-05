Legacy Performing Arts begins rehearsals for Mattoon concerts

MATTOON — Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois invites musicians of all ages, instruments, and abilities to perform at their return concert on Sunday, May 22.

Music will include original music from Legacy's new "drum orchestra" and the showband will present musical selections or greatest hits from Elvis Presley.

The concert begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon

Rehearsals for Legacy Performing Arts return concert will be held Sunday, May 15, and before the concert on May 22. Musicians are encouraged to register or contact Program Director Chris Keniley to participate.

Upcoming shows in June and July will feature the music of "Michael Jackson" and the Disney movie "Encanto." Legacy will also make an appearance at the Coles County Relay for Life in August, performing clips of past and current shows.

To participate or learn more about Legacy, visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com.

