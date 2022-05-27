LETTER: Appreciation for those who served started at young age

We meet up at the bowling alley parking lot. I’m nervous about my uniform — some is new, some is handed down from cousins.

I have never had a complete uniform and my shoes hurt, my cap has a small bill, not much to block the sun.

Sweat is running down my back. I am 10years old. It’s time to march. We fall into a column with the flag first and foremost, then our Den mother calls out cadence. We step off for the three block march to the cemetery. We have to cross highway 130 at the top of the river hill. The town cop and sheriff have the traffic stopped.

We march across into the cemetery lane. We can hear the band playing "Stars and Stripes Forever." I feel proud.

We march to our assigned spaces for scouts across from the military honor guard and flags. We salute the flag and stand at ease. The band starts playing the National Anthem. Everyone's attention is focused on the flag, with caps and hats removed. Someone starts singing as others join in. Then it’s over and everyone cheers.

A man in uniform speaks about life, hero’s both living and dead from our area. I see these men around town. They are missing limbs, eyes with patches, and some in wheelchairs. Many others are there in their WWII and Korean War uniforms. One or two are from the Spanish-American War and several from WWI. I stand with these men in awe. I’m just old enough to understand a little of what they did.

To realize these men walked and ran into danger and some were killed or wounded. These men around me had fought everywhere in the world for the freedoms I have in America.

Ray Carr, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0