LETTER: Congress needs to get serious about gun measures

This is a letter for all who declare the Second Amendment states we Americans have a right to bear arms.

Sure, that amendment states that. Now for all the originalists out there – those who believe the Constitution should be read as written, and in the context when written – I have a few suggestions.

Yes, we have a right to bear arms. That doesn’t mean that such rights can’t be subject to background checks. What is the problem with that? Surely nobody wants psychopaths having guns? It seems we go through more checks and balances just to get a driver’s license.

Moreover, since it seems abortion is not a “right” under the Constitution, well, we should go back to the beginnings. If we seriously want to read our rights as originally written, then alright. A right to bear arms. Back then it was muskets. Not rapid-loading assault rifles. Let’s go back to reading the Constitution as written. Get your muskets. There is no legitimate need for assault rifles. (And I note, they’re not called defense rifles).

Congress needs to pass more restrictive background checks. Those infringe nobody’s rights. And then Congress needs to ban assault rifles. There is simply no need for those. A handgun, sure. But weapons designed for mass destruction – there is no need. I doubt we’d be allowed to have nuclear bombs or Howitzers at home. Congress needs to take action, and who and who doesn’t vote to take action will say a lot. So please vote.

Brian Pondenis, Charleston

