Letter from Cecom

To the ETSB board and who else it may concern,

I want to start by saying I am writing this in hopes of shedding some light on how things are perceived here in the 911 center by apparently a majority of people that work in this center is one of the best groups I have worked with in my nearly 13 years here. We work well as a team and tend to take care of each other when needed. In the past year, we have worked more overtime than ever before and have stretched to our limits with sleep deprivation, stress, burnout, frustration, confusion, and more often than not, aggravation in missing time with our own family due to being called in or forced over. Sure we get down and complain and sometimes we argue, but through this last year we have become stronger and pulled together, and we owe a lot of that to our administrators James and Amanda. We fully support the decision made by James in his managerial right to allow Amanda to work remotely. It has been done in the past and it worked flawlessly, there is no reason to believe it would be any different today. With James still being in his first year with us here, although we believe he is fully capable of doing the job at hand there is still a lot of work and tasks that go into being director that don’t come up in everyday work and Amanda had the knowledge to help him through with her 19.5 years of experience. There also likes the want and need for her to still be working to assure we (dispatchers) are provided the best management possible by taking that one straw away (Amanda) you are weakening the entire structure.

Al of us Cecom dispatchers have been waiting and hoping for YEARS for a director that cares, someone that appreciates what we do and how we do it. Someone that recognized that we weren’t in fact monkeys pressing buttons, unlike our former director who liked to say our job was “No more stressful than working at McDonald’s”. We need someone who actually recognizes that we actually do a job that is often misunderstood and very undervalued. We have been hoping that we could someday get a director that would see who we are and wouldn’t us for granted. We of course have and have had Amanda, and she was always in our corner and tried to be our biggest advocate, but she was met with the same resistance and hostility from the previous director(s) and the board that we were and at times that left her hands tied. But, she never gave up and still hasn’t given up on us and for that we are so grateful.

The James was hired and, of course there was reluctance and mistrust and maybe even some resentment just from our experience with his predecessor but he came in and really made us believe there was good in this job again. He came in with a positive attitude and happy go lucky thoughts, and it started to slowly rub off on all of us. James and Amanda started doing just small things like buying lunch or donner ice cream for the shifts. They collectively started making improvements no matter how small that they could show all of us dispatchers that we mattered. Even when no one else remembered or cared, they did, and that means the most to all of the employees here.

Moral (in my opinion) is the best it has been in all the years I have been here. We are finally being backed. We are being recognized. We are being treated as hard working individuals, and we are being fought for. As dispatchers, we tend to be put on the back burner and not thought of as part of the “Public Safety Family” but these administrators know and believe that we are and at we deserve the utmost respect and praise from everyone. We understand we are the voice behind the scenes and that what we do is not always considered to be “heroic” but this administration has made the point over and over again in the past few months that we a team. They make sure our whole “family” sticks together and becomes the best we can possibly be. We need someone to stand in our corner and fight the good fight and as tiring and stressful as that is on them, James and Amanda understand there are 13 employees in the basement of this building needing someone to be on their side as well as have the best interest of the department in mind.

We have finally found that. We have finally been given an administration that checks all the boxes. We need a leader; we need someone to make us want to fight even when we don’t see the point. We need someone to tell us that we are appreciated and that we can push through and that we matter after the 100th phone call from an irate citizen, or the 2nd fatal vehicle crash, or the CPR we just walked someone through on their loved one, or a school shooting we’ve taken and handled that day and James and Amanda have proven that they can be that for us. Hopefully with all that has happened and continues to happen and continues to happen in these last few weeks all of us can only hope that they (James and Amanda) can stomach sticking it out so we can continue to make improvements needed here at Coles-Moultrie 911 where it counts and to continue to give the public and the citizens of Coles and Moultrie Counties the best service it deserves.

Sincerely,

CECOM Dispatchers

