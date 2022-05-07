LETTER: It's time for us to take back our freedoms

This current obvious destruction of America is not by mistake or by accident, it is by design.

The Washington Establishment Swamp Rats don't work for America, they work for the Global Elites who are determined to destroy America. They want to take power by abolishing the US Constitution and replace it with their Communist, Godless one-world government a.k.a. the New World Order. We would not have any Constitutional rights whatsoever, none. America is the stable obstacle standing in their way and they must take it down. All of the government mandates are to condition us to take orders from the government. In a free country the people control the government, under Communism the government controls the people, our freedoms are being eroded away from us under our noses.

I will never understand why voters think they are obligated to vote for a Swamp Rat, we already know what they are going to do. These elites are evil, and they hate you and me. Satan hates us because we are God's creation and these elites worship Satan and are doing his works. They want to depopulate the planet because they believe the natural resources belong to them, they refer to us as the "little people." It's time to take back our freedoms and defeat these evil elites by voting out the incumbent swamp rats.

Victor Flood, Gays

