LETTER: Lawmakers call on same god they repeatedly outlaw

Another tragedy. A man, shooting his grandmother and then gong to a school with guns to kill.

A senator from Connecticut said this only happens in this country and “I am begging lawmakers to do something." And the vice president sending her prayers to the families in their grief and emphasizing that maybe now, something will be done and the president said, “In God’s name, when will we stand up to the gun lobby" and finally, a woman of faith so gently said, “We need to teach human kindness."

And this 18 year old, a senior “but did not graduate.” Why? Did he fail or did the system fail? Could he have been justifiably upset or upset the school year, and not noticed? And had he been taught or shown human kindness?

Does anyone know if other countries have vice presidents who beat their fists and say “I will fight for the rights of women to have control of their bodies." Is abortion rampant in other countries?

Officials offer prayers for victims, and rightly so. But prayer is not allowed in schools and the 10 Commandments are “outlawed.” Do we know what they are?

Our coins say “In God We Trust.” The pledge to the flag says “One nation indivisible Under God" but “they” won’t allow children to be aware of God or His rules for living.

Let’s teach the three R's: music, art, human kindness and respect.

2 Chronicles 7:14"

"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

Mr. President, if only you had said “In God’s name, when will we stand up..."

We need to know for what to stand.

Norma M. Taylor, Mattoon

