LETTER: Laws need to hold gun owners responsible for their weapons

Joe Biden is bussing and flying illegals and dropping them off in our cities by the thousands and now they want to take away guns?

I've been reading cases quite a bit about how if one addict delivers drugs to another addict and they die then the person who delivered them can be held responsible.

So why is it still that when a child takes a gun and kills someone we don't hold that gun owner responsible? It never happens. We already have laws that clearly state kids can't have guns and so if those laws don't work we somehow think making more will stop anyone.

What baffles me more is how our president is openly breaking the law and yet you expect your children to follow them. Wow. That right there is your ultimate problem because that is the same reason we have a flop of an economy right now and kids have nothing to look forward to but sitting around all day and playing realistic video games where they kill people again and again and again. We went from not being able to get our kids to come inside to not being able to get them out the door.

Mental illness is continuously on the rise and I guarantee you it isn't the fault of a gun.

A gun is a tool and I'm guessing that a kid that is at the point of acting out violently will just find another tool. You want to take away the tools instead of addressing the real problem?

It's time to start holding gun owners responsible and maybe, just maybe, they'll think harder about securing their weapon. If they have a child with mental illness then maybe they should consider getting rid of it nonetheless.

Julian Russell, Mattoon

