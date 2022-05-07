LETTER: Letter writer totally off base when it comes to electric cars

The letter from Leonidas Miller (“Push for electric cars bad for environment”) published on April 30 regarding electric vehicles was largely misguided.

He glosses over the fact that there are, and almost surely always will be, environmental impacts from obtaining materials for manufacturing any vehicle, electric or otherwise.

But, by far, his biggest error is in omission, as he says nothing about, let alone anything to contradict, the fact that the largest benefit to electric vehicles is the reduction in emissions that cause climate change.

His letter is an example of the mischaracterized damning of green energy that’s only contributing to delays in addressing the true issue. It’s denial or head-burying at its best.

Dave Fopay, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0