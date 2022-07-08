LETTER: Student debt forgiveness further undermines working class

Equality and justice? As the topic of student loan forgiveness gains momentum, I wonder how it impacts the parents of children and children themselves who worked more than one job to attain a college education without a mountain of debt upon graduation.

The “planning and saving for college” mindset has changed to “I’ll just rack up loan debt and eventually won’t have to pay it back”.

The government has used “free money” programs to create an environment where not working is more advantageous. Even at $21 per hour, our businesses cannot staff to produce products and services.

Our government has destroyed the American work ethic and degraded the sense of pride one felt when they worked hard to pay their own way. And this forgiveness program is not free as it will again fall on the backs of working-class taxpayers.

This administration appears to live in an idealistic world unaware of the inflation struggles faced by this nation’s working class. It would serve this administration well to walk in the working-class shoes to re-establish a sense of reality from their magic kingdom fantasy world.

Biology 101: Parasitism is the relationship between two species in which one benefits at the expense of the other, known as parasites and hosts. Parasitism in this country is rampant, thanks to our government. When will they realize that ultimately parasites will out-number hosts and all will succumb?

For those of us who worked hard, planned early, and did without so our children graduated college without debt or have already paid back student loans, how is this new program equitable and just? We worked hard and are essentially being penalized for that hard work.

True equality and justice would be a reimbursement to us for our diligence and sacrifice. I will be waiting at my mailbox.

Darlene Greathouse, Charleston