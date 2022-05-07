LETTER: Veteran has questions about Irvin's service

His campaign ad shows him in his "greens." My question is the lack of achievement on them. In the photo he wears a National Defense Medal (NDM, what we called "Fire Watch Medal", two marksmanship medals and one ribbon above his nametag.

What's missing, according to his promotion, would be a hostile theater ribbon and a Combat Infantry Badge. He's also "slick-sleeved," meaning there's no insignia of rank. That might be the only photograph he has of himself in uniform (it could well have been taken in basic training), but since he's proudly proclaiming those accomplishments he should use a photograph in uniform when he came back from deployment or not shown one at all. As a veteran, it leaves me with questions.