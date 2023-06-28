CHARLESTON — The kookiness of the The Addams Family take center stage this weekend at the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

The Central Illinois Stage Company will be performing "The Addams Family Musical" from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2.

The show is an adaptation of the family with Wednesday grown up and wanting to marry a “normal” boy, Lucas. The comedy follows the kookiest family and the most normal family meeting while Wednesday and Lucas try to find a way to reveal their engagement and keeping both families happy about the news.

Producer of the show and president of CISCo Rachel Fisher said the cast and crew are excited to bring this story to life this weekend.

“This has been such a wonderful process. We have over 30 actors from all around East Central Illinois that have come together (and) a fantastic tech team to really bring to life what the actors are creating on stage," Fisher said. (Having) a chance to share this with an audience and bring a little of that quirky, kooky fun to Charleston is delightful.”

CISCo had been interested in doing "The Addams Family Musical" for a few years, Fisher said.

“We wanted to do a show that would allow us to have a lot of the community involved, both onstage and offstage. We want a show that hopefully the audience would have some familiarity with it, "Fisher said. "But this is a new twist on it. There's a new story for this family.”

Fisher has been impressed with the talent of this musical’s cast.

“When you're in rehearsal, and you hear Gomez and Morticia just break into song and you realize ‘Wow, they’re very talented.’ That I think is what’s been one of the most impressive parts — there’s talent in every single person in the show,” Fisher said.

Tyler Clark, the actor playing Gomez Addams, the patriarch of the family, said he had been wanting to be in a CISCo production for years.

“I’m actually an alum of (Eastern Illinois University). I graduated in December 2020. I’ve done some musicals here before. I’ve actually wanted to do a CISCo show forever since they put on 'Mamma Mia!,' but I was always busy or COVID prevented me from getting involved. So I was really excited to audition and be a part of it this year,” Clark said.

The actress playing Morticia Addams, Gomez’s wife and matriarch of the family, Andi Hortenstine, had not been involved in a musical for several years before she auditioned for the part.

“It’s a musical I’ve loved for a really long time, and I actually haven’t been in a musical for seven years. So it’s been a really fun return to do it again. I used to do musicals all the time, and I’ve been doing just drama and teaching, so it’s been really fun doing it again,” Hortenstine said.

A friend through theatre is the one who said she should audition for Morticia.

“(My friend) Susan messaged me one day and was like ‘Hey, I just found out CISCo is doing the Addams Family, and I really think you’d be a great Morticia. I think you should audition.’ Hortenstine said. "I kinda did it last minute, again not really knowing what to expect because I haven’t done it in so long, but it worked out."

Clark and Hortenstine said they enjoy the tango they perform with one another in the show.

“The tango that Morticia and I do towards the end of the second act (is my favorite). There’s a lot of fun, some of the other cast members are mirroring our movements, and it’s like this really big movement right before the whole thing ends. There’s some bullfighting involved, there’s a rose involved, tango involved, it’s very showy,” Clark said.

“I also really love doing the tango. Even though it’s hard and took a long time to get it looking good, it’s really fun to do and we’re pretty proud of it,” Hortenstine said.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for Eastern Illinois University students and children 12 and under for $13.

For tickets, call 217-581-3110 or visit the Doudna Fine Arts Center.