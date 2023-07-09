TOLEDO — Feathers, glitter and rhinestones were left at Toledo American Legion Post 764 following the first Drag Show Comedy Bingo with the company The ShareAlike Show.

Five drag queens from across Illinois performed and hosted bingo Saturday night in a fundraiser for construction of the Cumberland County Veterans Monument. The monument will be placed on the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn and will include the names of all from the county who have served or are still serving in the Armed Forces.

Sharon ShareAlike of Bloomington has been performing for almost 30 years and co-runs The ShareAlike Show.

“I started working with DME Drag Shows and Bookings over the last year, and so now we've been performing all over Illinois and surrounding states," she said. "And we do drag shows, bingo shows, drag benefit shows... We've been performing all over. It's been super exciting. We're so glad we've been doing a lot of VFW’s, a lot of smaller towns, and they've just been so welcoming to us. Super happy to be coming to all the smaller towns all over Central Illinois and Illinois."

DME Drag Shows and Bookings is in charge of the scheduling for all ShareAlike shows.

Sharon ShareAlike and her fellow performers danced among the seated audience members to music by the Spice Girls, the Pussycat Dolls, Jessie J and other artists. Then, they comically called out numbers as the attendees competed to be the first to yell “bingo.”

“Thank you for coming out and supporting drag,” said performer Misty ShareAlike as she thanked the host venue and the local organizers of the show.

Sharon added, “Give it all up for the Toledo hall and the staff for making this all possible.”

The performers encouraged their audience to purchase tickets from the Toledo American Legion Auxiliary for a lottery basket raffle and St. Louis Cardinals tickets. The drawing will be held July 30 as part of efforts to construct the planned monument.

Drag shows nationwide have been subject to threats made online, or people planning to protest any drag events in their area.

A few security personnel were visible at Toledo's drag bingo event, but no protesters were on the grounds. Youth baseball games went on as scheduled at the adjacent ball diamond while the event took place inside the banquet hall.

“I heard we had some people who wanted to protest tonight. Did they show up?,” Sharon asked, as the audience loudly booed the prospect of protesters.

“If we do a show somewhere, there might be a group of people that say they're going to do a certain thing in order to stop the show from happening," Sharon said after the event. "And they never really come through and do that, which we're happy about. Because first of all, we're not trying to do anything negative at all. We're trying to help the community. We do a lot of fundraisers to raise money for different communities, private groups and stuff. So we're here to help and support every single community. So we're not trying to do anything negative whatsoever."

She added, "We're just about having fun and we want to come out and party with everyone and make everyone happy and have a good time."

Nearly every seat was filled in the hall on Saturday night, including a bride-to-be with her bridal party, and an individual celebrating her birthday.

“The crowd was fantastic. They were super fun, and I think they had a really good time, too," Sharon said. "And none of them seemed shocked about us coming. They all seem like they were here to just have fun, and that's really our goal. We just want to have fun with everyone and have a good time and play some bingo and make people laugh."

The Toledo American Legion Post 764 could not be reached for comment by press time.

JG-TC reporter Rob Stroud contributed to this article.