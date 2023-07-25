SHELBYVILLE — The owners of Mattoon’s original Burger King are taking their recipe for success to Shelbyville, but not the name.

Ernie Drummond and his wife, Jodi, have announced their purchase of Shelbyville’s iconic ice cream and burger restaurant Druby’s.

It will be called The Original Burger.

“There can’t be a King in that name,” Ernie Drummond said. “We’ve got to be real careful with that.”

The restriction stems from a 1968 ruling by a federal judge preventing the owners of the restaurant from using the Burger King name beyond a 20-mile radius of Mattoon. Shelbyville is approximately 30 miles from Mattoon.

The original Burger King in Mattoon traces its roots to 1952, predating the arrival of the burger chain with this same name in Illinois.

The name withstanding, Drummond said visitors to the restaurant once it reopens under new ownership will recognize the similarities to its Mattoon counterpart.

“It’s going to be pretty much a satellite of what we do (in Mattoon),” Drummond said.

Robert Bosgraaf, who has owned Druby’s for 31 years, said he sold the restaurant because of health reasons.

“I’ve been sick for about four years,” he said. “It’s been pretty hard to have to leave.”

The restaurant, located at 520 W. Main St., will temporarily close beginning Aug. 5 while the new owners begin their changes.

Changes will include alterations to the building. The kitchen will be expanded, removing Druby’s seating. “We are going to concentrate on the drive-thru,” Drummond said.

Shelbyville hosts a cruise night on the first Friday of each month. The event will honor Druby’s during its Aug. 4 cruise.

Bosgraaf said the Drummonds are a great pairing for the community.

“The way that they run their business is very similar to the way we’ve run ours,” he said. “I just want them to be successful. We anticipate good things from them.”

Drummond wants that as well. The couple studied the local options before deciding to expand their business.

“This just felt like a really good fit for us,” he said.

How Mattoon's Burger King set federal case law Dates to 1952 1959 trademark Expansion The decision Landmark law Today's menu The other Burger King