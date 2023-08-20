MATTOON — Tiffany performed her hit songs, signed autographs and posed for fan photos as part of her shows Saturday and Sunday in Mattoon, all acts one would expect from a pop star who has sold 22 million records.

What might be less expected is that the 1980s icon also helped cook in the kitchen and serve food during her cookbook release brunch on Sunday at the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

"She does not have much diva in her. She is very laid back," said Mattoon native and musician/recording engineer Tom Vrem, who partnered with the pop star on the new “Breakfast with Tiffany” cookbook. They both live in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

The brunch's organizers cooked up biscuits with Nashville hot chicken; sage sausage or vegetarian gravy; Southern breakfast casserole and quiche; apple-topped pancakes; and more from the cookbook.

Tiffany, whose full name is Tiffany Darwish, also spiced up the brunch by bringing peppers with her that she had grown herself. While handing out salsa cups, she advised that the peppers would clear someone's sinuses if they were congested.

"Tiffany brought peppers out of her garden and they are scorching, scorching hot," Vrem said. He added heat, too, with the jalapeno and chocolate chip corn muffins that he cooks for those recording at the Blackbird Studio and at his Vinyl Archaeology studio.

Vrem, who served as a recording engineer on Tiffany's 2018 album "Pieces of Me," said they subsequently became friends, toured together and bonded over their shared interest in cooking.

Asked why he recruited Tiffany for the concert Saturday night and the cookbook release party Sunday at the Moose Lodge, Vrem said he wanted to put on shows in the town where he fell in love with music and food.

"I'm excited to be here because my first gig was actually at a Moose Lodge," Tiffany said.

As a child, Tiffany said she drove her family crazy by constantly singing at home. She said her stepfather subsequently tested her interest in singing by arranging for a surprise performance at a fair with the Country Hoedowners band.

Tiffany said that show went well enough that she then started singing at fraternal organizations and clubs in her area, with the first being the Norwalk, California, Moose Lodge. The pop star said she is proud that little girl is still performing more than 30 years later.

"We have not stopped since. It's such a pleasure to be here tonight, full circle for me," Tiffany said, adding later with a broad smile that she became an honorary member of the Moose Lodge during her Mattoon visit.

The audience at Saturday night's sold-out show included Annie Swearingen of Toledo and her 7-year-old daughter, Remi. Swearingen said she grew up listening to Tiffany but had never seen her in concert before, so she jumped at the chance to get tickets for this show.

Remi said she listens to Tiffany "a lot" in the car and her favorite song is "I Think We're Alone Now." Swearingen, who had her hair teased up 1980s-style, and her daughter wore matching Tiffany T-shirts to the show.

"I made the T-shirts. There are a bunch of us who are sitting together and wearing matching T-shirts," Swearingen said, as she pointed to a Tiffany fan section of family and friends.

Tiffany sang "I Saw Him Standing There" and other hits Saturday after opening acts by the Invisible Spiders and Vrem, with Mattoon native Brian Dowd. Sunday's opening acts were Vrem and Dowd; John David Daily and his son, William; and the Black Eyed Lillies.

The Invisible Spiders is a youth rock band based at the Sound Source Music Center in Mattoon that is comprised of Charlie Compton, Beckett Hild, Layne Kircher, Jack Maninfior, Brooks Overton and Addie Young.

"I love that kids are starting music this early, and I love that you guys are here to support them and us," Vrem said while introducing the Spiders. He added, "Keep on jamming, kids. I'm going to come back in a year or two, and you can open for another awesome band."

Chris Young, father of lead vocalist Addie, said he wanted to thank the organizers of Saturday's show for making the opening act possible, plus the Spiders' schools and Sound Source for supporting these young musicians.

"We are very blessed to be part of a community that gives back to the kids," Young said.

Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2009 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2005 State Fair 2004 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2006 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2018 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2021 State Fair 2021 State Fair