MATTOON — The Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild's members are accustomed having their handiwork on display publicly, including on the road with the Original Sewing & Quilt Expo this year.

Still, Guild President Lisa Baermann said this group's ongoing partnership with the Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers has created a unique opportunity to bring their quilts out into the sunshine and breeze.

"Today is beautiful," Baermann said as she looked over their third annual joint Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park in Mattoon. "An outdoor show like this is just fun and gets different people out to see our artwork."

Guild Program Chair Nancy Powell said their displayed artwork included a 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt that they raffled off to raise money for the Midwest Food Bank in Normal.

Powell said the guild also brought 32 of its 20-by-20-inch quilts stitched using Kona Cotton's color of the year, a shade of flat red called "Crush," as part of the annual Kona Color Challenge. She said these miniature quilts are scheduled to be displayed next from Aug. 4-24 at the Decatur Area Arts Council's Anne Lloyd Gallery.

More than 50 quilts of various sizes were on display in the Prairie Stitchers' section of the show, which stretched across the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park. The show is presented with support from the Mattoon Arts Council.

Friends Beth Covington and Chrissy Leitch, both of Mattoon, Cathy Hiser of Charleston and Evelyn Webb of Decatur were among those checking out the colorful quilts there.

"It's just nice to be outside. The sunshine, it really highlights the quilts," Leitch said, as they studied a display of small quilts.

Leitch said she was particularly amazed by the amount of detail, including a shadow cast by a tree, in quilter Karen Edwards' "My Childhood Home" handiwork. She recreated the while exterior walls, green roof and masonry block porch of the house, as seen in an accompanying photograph.

The show also displayed a quilt that was made by students at Mattoon's former Columbian Elementary School in the early 1980s in honor of retiring teacher Jane Edgar. She died at age 99 in 2016.

Community member Denise Smith-Newby found this quilt in a rummage sale and recently donated it to the Mattoon school district to help bring back memories of this era at Columbian. The quilt comprises more than 40 squares that were each colored with drawings by individual students and then stitched together.

Jan Booker of Charleston marveled at being able to find quilt squares created decades ago by her son, Jason Booker, and her nephew, Jon McKenzie.

"That's pretty amazing," Booker said. "It's beautiful."

Close Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s. 2023 Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held their annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon.