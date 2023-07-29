CHARLESTON — Ten young women are in the running to be the next official hostess of the Coles County Fair.

The new Miss Coles County Fair queen will be selected during the 64th annual pageant set for Sunday, July 30, at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

The Little Miss pageant will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Junior Miss pageant at 6:30 p.m. and the Miss Coles County Fair queen pageant at 7:30 p.m.

To be fair queen, contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 21 this year. Contestants must appear at the pageant in a business suit, one-piece bathing suit and an evening gown. They also must present a one-minute speech and answer a pop question on stage.

The reigning Little Miss is Finley Stewart; the current Junior Miss is Ayla Traub. Reigning Miss Queen Selah Brimner placed in the top 15 at the state Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant in January.

Miss Coles County Fair Queen Contestants include: Emma Beurskens, Charleston; Emily Kaurin, Charleston; Josie King, Charleston; Lucy Krabel, Oakland; Sarah McEvers, Charleston; Jonika Nickles, Hindsboro; Sophia Schumacher, Mattoon; Daisy Taylor, Mattoon; Abby Warman, Hindsboro; Laney Wright, Mattoon.

Junior Miss Contestants are Ella Ames, Mattoon; Rosslyn Chism, Charleston; Allison Craig, Oakland; Khole Frederick, Mattoon; Catherine Henshaw, Charleston; Isabella Hood, Humboldt; Krystin Lang, Oakland; Adlee McQueen, Oakland.

Little Miss Contestants are Mia Bilbrey, Charleston; Grace Beurskens, Charleston; Addilyn Carrizales, Charleston; Alix Connell, Ashmore; Skylar Diveley, Mattoon; Maleah Haywood, Charleston; Adlee Hutchinson, Charleston; Ella McGregor, Oakland; Mary Miller, Mattoon; Aria Sigler, Charleston; Sophia Story, Charleston; Ava Wiseman, Charleston; Zoey Zavoral, Charleston.

Close Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. K-9 handlers from CCSO, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department demonstrated the dogs’ ability to search for drugs, weapons and stolen property, as well as their training to apprehend suspects. Malone's Taffy employee Chris Griggs dumps a container of freshly made taffy into a container to be sold on Saturday at the Coles County Fair. Driver Jamaica Patton and horse Judge Me Not compete Thursday afternoon during the harness racing events at the Coles County Fair. Harness racing will continue at 12:30 p.m. Friday. To view a video of Thursday's harness racing action, go to jg-tc.com. Kevin Rankin, Lincoln Fire Protection District deputy district chief, has been part of the department for more than 30 years and a regular volunteer helping to monitor things at the Coles County Fair grandstand. Thomas Vandeventer, 14, of Camargo and the Angus heifer that he borrowed wait to compete in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show's senior showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Coles County 4-H Fair beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, speaks to Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon during the junior showmanship competition while Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston is next in line on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Kelly Easton of Charleston shelters from the rain with her nephew, 15-year-old Blake Moore, and son, 11-year-old Case Easton, under the awning of Ribeye Shack Concessions at lunchtime Tuesday at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. They purchased ribeye sandwiches and cheese fries from this concession stand, which has been open for lunch and dinner during the fair. Pictured, from the left, are Cole Lemmon, Kaylin Nolte, Karly McKinney and Brayden Snider competing in the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show Monday morning at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Junior Miss Ayla Traub, Little Miss Finley Stewart and Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner prepare to hand out ribbons Monday morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show on their first day on the job after being crowned Sunday night. The Battle Creek band is shown playing country music at sunset Sunday on the side stage at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. Other free concerts on the side stage will feature the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday; Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday; Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday; and the Frames Band on Friday, all at 8 p.m.. Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day. Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day. Photos from the 2022 Coles County Fair Community members can take a look back at the 2022 Coles County Fair in preparation for the 2023 fair from July 30-Aug. 6 in Charleston. Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. 