Watch now: Central Illinois Jeep drivers hit the road to help the Alzheimer's Association

CHARLESTON — Fun-loving “Jeepers” gathered on a sunny Saturday to support a good cause — and to take a relaxing drive.
The Villas of Holly Brook assisted living facility hosted the
"Jeep Run" on Saturday, taking 125 Jeep drivers through the countryside — over double the number of drivers from their last run in 2019. The entry fees, coupled with a silent auction and raffle, all raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Workers help Jeep drivers check in to the Jeep Run at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of U Hotel in Charleston.
Athena Pajer
“This took our whole team the whole last year — lots of reaching out to the community, asking for donations for a silent auction, asking them to promote it,” said Shae Plush, activities director at Villas of Holly Brook.
One of the auction items was a baseball signed by Chad Green, an Effingham native now a pitcher for the Yankees, from a game between the White Sox and Yankees at the Field of Dreams, donated by Don Schaefer and his family.
"It's a great cause, and we enjoy helping," said Schaefer.
It wasn’t difficult to get people interested in the cause, said Plush, since many community members care about helping those living with Alzheimer’s.
“This a cause that’s near and dear,” said Jeep driver Kelly Jones, who works at Lincolnland Hospice in Mattoon.
Jeep drivers parked at the Brick House Bar & Grill in Charleston before the Jeep Run route began on Saturday.
Athena Pajer
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Jones was excited both to help the cause, and to visit the different places along the way. She wanted to go to MVP Happy Holler, south of Casey, to see their resident potbelly pig, "Chris P. Bacon," who greets the guests.
“It’s such a fun place, and the hog by the creek is just crazy,” said Jones.
The route made several other stops, including Lefty’s Holler in Charleston, Chances R Sports Bar in Greenup and the Roadhouse in Neoga. They first drove by the Villas of Holly Brook so the residents could see the parade of drivers as they passed.
“Our residents just love to see the people come by,” said Jen Combs, Villas of Holly Brook regional director of operations.
The facility has been trying to bring as many activities as they can to entertain the folks living there
during the pandemic, said Combs.
As the convoy passed the facility, over a dozen residents gathered in front of the building to watch.
“It’s amazing to see how the drivers decorate their cars,” said Jackie Schaefer, who watched the cars go by outside of her home at Villas of Holly Brook.
The drivers then took several back roads, going through three creeks and over a covered bridge.
“We recruited a couple veteran Jeepers who knows the back road routes that were going to make the most scenic routes,” said Plush. “We just worked our stops around with that.”
“It's a total at 90 miles of country roads and we have 1.7 miles on highways for a total of 91.7 miles,” said John Bahrns, who helped lay out the route.
PHOTOS: 2019 Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois
Truck_Convoy 61 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 60 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 59 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 58 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 57 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 56 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 55 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 54 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 53 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 52 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 51 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 50 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 49 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 48 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 47 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 46 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 45 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 44 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 43 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 42 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 41 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 40 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 39 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 38 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 37 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 36 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 35 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 34 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 33 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 32 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 31 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 30 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 29 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 28 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 27 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 26 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 25 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 24 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 23 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 22 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 21 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 20 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 19 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 18 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 17 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 16 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 15 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 14 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 13 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 12 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 11 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 10 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 9 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 8 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 7 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 6 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 5 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 4 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 3 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 2 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 1 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!