Birthday: Woolever — 90th

david-woolever-bday (copy)

Woolever

Woolever — 90th

MATTOON — David Woolever of Mattoon will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday, Nov. 25. A card shower will be held in his honor.

He was born Nov. 25, 1932, the son of Hollie and Nora (Baumgarter) Woolever.

He is the parent of five children. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is retired from Walmart after 18 years and is a gentleman farmer.

Cards may be sent to him at 204 Circle Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Tags

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News