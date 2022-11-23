Birthday: Woolever — 90th

Woolever — 90th
MATTOON — David Woolever of Mattoon will celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday, Nov. 25. A card shower will be held in his honor.
He was born Nov. 25, 1932, the son of Hollie and Nora (Baumgarter) Woolever.
He is the parent of five children. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is retired from Walmart after 18 years and is a gentleman farmer.
Cards may be sent to him at 204 Circle Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.
