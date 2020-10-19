Buffalo Wild Wings fundraiser to help Rotary children's polio program

MATTOON — The Mattoon Rotary Club will take action on World Polio Day to raise funds to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world.

The club has set a fundraiser for 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings, which will donate a portion of its receipts to Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation to support Rotary’s World Polio Day.

When Rotary and its partners began the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, Rotary reports that cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent and that just Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to report cases of wild poliovirus.

With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary wants to continue to reach every child with the vaccine to prevent this paralyzing disease from returning to polio-free countries. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.