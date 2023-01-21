Canine costume contest nets $500 for Coles County Animal Shelter

CHARLESTON — The canine costume contest at the 2022 Scare on the Square netted $500 for the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Representatives from The Uptowner, which hosted contest, and the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce, which organized Scare on the Square, were among those who presented this donation to the shelter. The contest also raised money for the Charleston Dog Club, which donated its share of the proceeds to the shelter.

"We appreciate the donation very much. It's very generous," said shelter Assistant Manager Ryan Livingston as he thanked everyone who worked on the contest.

Invisible Fence of Mid-Illinois and other sponsors helped make the Oct. 28 canine costume contest possible. Approximately 50 dogs and their owners attended this event, with the registration fee helping with fundraiser.