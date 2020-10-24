Charleston Kiwanis Club names 2020-2021 officers

CHARLESTON — The Kiwanis Club of Charleston has welcomed its officers for 2020-2021.

Angela Brooks has been named president after serving as secretary. Brooks, an administrative assistant for CCAR Industries, also serves as an advocate for CASA and teaches Sunday school at her church. The new secretary is Stacey Rios, who is executive director of Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters and a member of Effingham Kiwanis Club.

Kim Carmean and Tom Frederick have become directors. Carmean is the executive director of CASA and a member of Citizens Against Child Abuse. Frederick, now retired, was the president/CEO of Elm Ridge City Center in Jacksonville and served on the Governor's Task Force for Employment.

Stephanie Anderson has become sergeant of arms. Anderson, volunteer coordinator for SACIS, serves on the boards for Mid Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters and for CASA, and is the facilitator for Coles County InterAgency.

Immediate Past President Kelsey Jacobson will continue to serve on the Kiwanis board in this role.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to have served as president for the past two years with a stellar team," Jacobson said.