Christmas in the Heart of Charleston returns courthouse square in person

CHARLESTON — What can be better than spending the holidays watching extravagant light displays and decorations while sharing a bag of kettle corn with the ones you love?

If it was free.

Charleston will be filled with happy families and cheerful spirits as the annual Christmas festival and parade takes center stage in the city’s courthouse square.

After organizers had people drive around to view displays along the streets last year, the annual Christmas in the Heart of Charleston event will return to its traditional setting Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m.

“I think everybody really enjoyed what we had last year as well,” said Charleston Tourism and Events Director Diane Ratliff. “A lot the parents probably liked having the kids contained in their vehicle and not having to be out in the cold but it is always a lot more fun to be able to interact with people rather than just drive through.”

Whether it’s drinking hot chocolate or roasting chestnuts on an open fire, Ratliff said anything that is set up outside will be free to the public, even the raffle drawing for a private tour of the Charleston Courthouse Bell Tower.

"The courthouse has just been a long standing focal point in Coles County and Charleston in general and very few people have ever actually been upstairs,” Ratliff said. “That’s one of the things we kind of prided ourselves on is this event is 100 percent free, families can come and not spend a dime.”

Other free activities available will include crafting stations for anyone to make their own holiday creation, themed games for families to enjoy and a plethora of refreshments that will certainly satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

Children will also be able to see live reindeer and tell Santa their wishes ahead of Christmas Eve.

Stores around the city’s square will be open for businesses offering special deals or discounted prices on certain items for people to possibly fill their stocking this season, Ratliff said.

Ratliff said live music will be performed by the Charleston High School a cappella group “Maximum Forte” and the Charleston Middle School a cappella group “The Harmonix” as well as a saxophone quartet and brass quintet comprising members from the Charleston Community Band. A sixth-grade choir group from the middle school also will be performing.

“This is an event that I can’t even give you the exact date of when it started but I know it was going on in the ’80s so it’s been here for a long, long time,” Ratliff said. “We have people who came as kids bringing their own kids or others that brought their kids and now they’re bringing their grandkids.”

“It’s a nice thing to share with their family through each generation,” Ratliff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0