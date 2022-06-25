 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Pack Car Club donates $650 to Mattoon food pantry

Car club donates to food pantry

Pictured, from the left, are Class Pack Car Club member David Myers and Treasurer Jack Browning; Mattoon Community Food Center volunteers Mary Russell, Troy Jayroe and Lucy Perkins; and club President Ron Warner and Vice President Leland Eyrse with the club's $650 donation to the pantry.

 ROB STROUD, JG-TC

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently donated $650 to the Mattoon Community Food Center.

The club raised money for the donation through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

In addition, the club used its car show as a fundraiser for the Corn Belt Shriners' charitable programs. More information about the club is available by visiting the Class Pack Car Club page on Facebook.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

