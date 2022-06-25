Class Pack Car Club donates $650 to Mattoon food pantry

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently donated $650 to the Mattoon Community Food Center.
The club raised money for the donation through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
In addition, the club used its car show as a fundraiser for the Corn Belt Shriners' charitable programs. More information about the club is available by visiting the Class Pack Car Club page on Facebook.
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
