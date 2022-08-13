 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Pack Car Club donates to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

Class Pack donates to Honor Flight

Class Pack Car Club members David Myers and Alan Clodfelter and President Ron Warner present the club's $1,500 donation to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CLASS PACK CAR CLUB

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently donated $1,500 to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight programs flies World War II, Korea and Vietnam era veterans to Washington D.C. visit their memorials at no charge.

The club raised money for this Springfield-based Honor Flight program through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Club member and veteran Alan Clodfelter is scheduled, along with his daughter, to travel to Washington with the next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight group on Aug. 30.

Warm weather is raising fears of a COVID-19 setback in Chicago as more people gather outside, many without masks.

People are lining up outside fabric stores to get materials for face masks so they can protect their families, friends and first responders du…

As more turn to video conference platforms, many have reported being attacked by uninvited guests. The disruptions, dubbed Zoom-bombing, have …

