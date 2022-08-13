Class Pack Car Club donates to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

MATTOON — The Class Pack Car Club recently donated $1,500 to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
The Honor Flight programs flies World War II, Korea and Vietnam era veterans to Washington D.C. visit their memorials at no charge.
The club raised money for this Springfield-based Honor Flight program through registration fees and a 50/50 drawing at its annual car show on May 14 at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Club member and veteran Alan Clodfelter is scheduled, along with his daughter, to travel to Washington with the next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight group on Aug. 30.
