Coles County-area area wellness collaborative seeks organization info

CHARLESTON — Organizations that provide health care, financial assistance or other public services might work better if they work together.

That's the goal of a newly developed effort to bring those organizations together so they can help one another and be more accessible to the people who need them.

Organizers of the Community Wellness Collaborative are asking area organizations to complete a survey that will later be used to map out where they are and what they do.

The effort began about a year ago when some wellness organizations found they were offering the same services, said program member Laura Bollan, the director of the Healthy Communities program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

From there, organization representatives decided it would be worthwhile to work together to help make sure they reach those who need them, especially in areas that are currently under-served, she said.

"We did a lot of collaboration ourselves," Bollan said. "All our organizations have limited resources."

The collaborative is made up of about two dozen people, representing health and wellness, education, local government, public assistance and other organizations.