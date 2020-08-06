Coles County-area area wellness collaborative seeks organization info

CHARLESTON — Organizations that provide health care, financial assistance or other public services might work better if they work together.
That's the goal of a newly developed effort to bring those organizations together so they can help one another and be more accessible to the people who need them.
Organizers of the Community Wellness Collaborative are asking area organizations to complete a survey that will later be used to map out where they are and what they do.
The effort began about a year ago when some wellness organizations found they were offering the same services, said program member Laura Bollan, the director of the Healthy Communities program at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
From there, organization representatives decided it would be worthwhile to work together to help make sure they reach those who need them, especially in areas that are currently under-served, she said.
"We did a lot of collaboration ourselves," Bollan said. "All our organizations have limited resources."
The collaborative is made up of about two dozen people, representing health and wellness, education, local government, public assistance and other organizations.
In January, the collaborative received a grant from the Eastern Illinois University Faculty Development Innovation Center. It was used to do the surveys and develop a map of the service groups that will include information on what they do.
"We thought it would be a nice visual to look at the gaps in our service," said Lauri DeRuiter-Willems, collaborative member and assistant professor of public health at EIU.
Surveys were sent to several organizations, including those in the SBLHC Community Online Resource Directory, at sarahbush.org/cord.
The idea now is to add to the list of organizations involved in the collaborative, hence the request for more of them to respond to it.
Those interested in responding to the survey can contact Bollan by email at LBollan@sblhs.org. The survey is also available at bit.ly/33Belv4.
The collaborative efforts involves the nine-county area of Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
The maps will be developed later and the collaborative members said there are plans to make them available online to the public once they're complete.
This year's Coles County Truck Convoy won't be open to the public, but organizers are still hoping for a public show of support.
DeRuiter-Willems said the collaborative also plans to eventually conduct some public presentations to help people know what services are available and give more organizations the chance to take part.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!