Coles County fireworks show canceled

MATTOON — The Coles County fireworks show that had been scheduled for Aug. 29 has been canceled, it was announced Friday.
Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs made a joint announcement about the decision to not conduct the event at Coles County Memorial Airport as planned.
They said it was made because of concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus, especially in light of recent increases in local COVID-19 cases.
Changes in the district's attendance plan approved Friday in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Coles County and throughout the state.
"The safety and security of our citizens is our first priority," Gover said in the announcement. "The reality is that large gatherings under the current guidelines from the Illinois Governor's office are still very challenging, making this event unrealistic."
Combs added: "No one wants to cancel community events because we know they are important to our quality of life, but under the circumstances we simply had no option. We know some will be disappointed, but please know we didn't make the decision without careful consideration of all involved."
The fireworks were first moved from the traditional July 4 date because of the pandemic. Aug. 29 had also been the scheduled date for an airshow at the airport, but that was also canceled because of the pandemic.
The announcement said next year's county fireworks show is currently scheduled for Independence Day next year. It said anyone with questions or wanting more information can contact the Mattoon Tourism office at tourism@mattoonillinois.org or (217) 258-6286.
