Coles County fireworks show canceled

MATTOON — The Coles County fireworks show that had been scheduled for Aug. 29 has been canceled, it was announced Friday.

Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover and Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs made a joint announcement about the decision to not conduct the event at Coles County Memorial Airport as planned.

They said it was made because of concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus, especially in light of recent increases in local COVID-19 cases.

"The safety and security of our citizens is our first priority," Gover said in the announcement. "The reality is that large gatherings under the current guidelines from the Illinois Governor's office are still very challenging, making this event unrealistic."