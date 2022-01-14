 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 248  W. Vine, Charleston, $18,000; Rodney Birch to Douglas Johnson and London Cornwell.
  • 5.10 acres of vacant land in Pleasant Grove Township, Charleston, PIN. No. 11-0-01319-000, $44,500; Tony Johnson to Jeff Alvis and Terry McFarland, Jr.
  • 625 Dakota Ave., Mattoon, $92,500; Estate of Freda L. Beals to Blake Masse.
  • 624 W. Grant Ave., Charleston, $140,900; Eastern Illinois Grant Rentals, LLC to Abdou Illia.
  • 513 DeWitt Ave., Mattoon, $31,000; Stephen Sanders to Washington Savings Bank.
  • 406 Jackson Ave., Charleston, $107,750; Bary Easton and Susan Easton to Donald Charles Smith and Gertrude Ann Smith.
  • 1525 Annis Ave., Mattoon, $190,000; Thomas Kottwitz and Judy Hale to Mark Elliott and Gretchen Elliott.
  • 13982 Old State Road, Charleston, $35,000; Old State Road Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) to River Top, LLC.
  • 1421 Madison Ave., Charleston, $43,500; Anthony Coleman to Kenton and Hannah Banyai.
  • 2 Summerfield Lane, Charleston, $240,000; Christopher Darimont and Erica Darimont to Clinton Replogle and Rosemary Replogle.
  • 1517 Oklahoma Ave, Mattoon, $74,900; Jeremy Decker and Chelsey Bayless n.k.a. Chelsey Decker to Jami Littler and Alyvia Littler Myers.
  • 962 Rudy Ave., Mattoon, $83,000; Robert Todd Scott, Kelly Scott, and Tanner Scott to Dalton Jipsen and Paige Shirley.
  • 617 Edgar Ave., Mattoon, $75,000; Chad Grisamore and Debra Grisamore to Connor Doolen.
  • 5 Fairfield Lane, Charleston, $175,000; Charles W. White and Nancy White  to Quinn Peterson and Veronica Peterson.
  • 634 W. Grant Ave., Charleston, $95,000; Hutchinson Properties, LLC to Mike Vaughan and Candy Vaughan.
  • 6895 N. Country Club Road, Mattoon, $273,500; Troy Louis Walker and Andrea Walker to Chris Veech and Cathy Veech.
  • 1809 Meadowlake Drive, Charleston, $170,000; Andrew Pounds and Kimberly Pounds to Richard Baker and Susan Baker.
  • 2845 Etna Road, Mattoon, $73,000; James Warren and Toni Jackson to Dessie and Ronald Boeser.
  • 22181 E. Harrison St. Road, Ashmore, $180,000; Richard McDivitt, Kathy McDivitt and Delbert McDivitt, trustees to William Strader.
  • 22 Westwood, Mattoon, $74,500; Robert Plummer  to Deion Jones.
  • 514 N. 12th Street, Charleston, $52,000; Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC to Carrie Kintner.
  • 1713 Essex Ave., Mattoon, $45,000; Keri Cox to Arch Regency Properties, LLC - Series I

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

