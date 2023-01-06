 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 14299 Hill Road in Humboldt; Lynn Nottingham of St. Louis to Hunter and Alexa Reynolds of Humboldt, $55,000.
  • 2647 Brian Drive in Mattoon; Dustin Smith of Champaign to Azarias Estrada and Diana Nunez of Mattoon, $113,500.
  • 2221 N. 5th Street in Charleston; Jane Baptist of Charleston to Judith Young of Charleston, $56,400.
  • 421 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; JICTB, Inc. of Champaign to Raymond Jurek of Crown Point, Ind. and Nicholas Delrossi of Neoga, $17,000.
  • 925 1st Street in Charleston; Janet Garrison Chiocchi of Lincoln, Neb. to Eddie Carter of Charleston, $25,000.
  • 3176 E. Lake Paradise Road in Mattoon; Jerry and Teresa Ginger of Trilla to J. Thomas and Salisa Olmsted of Gays, $65,000.
  • 812 N. 29th Street in Mattoon; Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Series SH1 of Peoria to Barry Williams of Mattoon, $42,500.
  • 312 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Eric Poorman of Mattoon to Hudson and Genna Day of Mattoon, $92,500.
  • 13485 N. County Road 900E in Humboldt; Joshua Milliman of Newton to Lance Troyer and Marita Schrock of Humboldt, $245,000.
  • 513 Crestmore Ave. in Mattoon; Aaron and Michelle Pryer of Tolono to Joshua and Lauren Goss of Mattoon, $212,000.
  • 308 Briar Lane in Mattoon; Arthur Cox of Charleston to BDJ Real Estate Holdings, LLC of Mattoon, $150,000.
  • 9 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; Todd and Rebecca Miller of Charleston to Derold Doughty and Charity Sanders, co-trustees, of Mattoon, $265,000.
  • 2653 N. County Road 1100 E in Lerna; Cheryl Roberts of Charleston to Bryce and Logan Thornton of Mattoon, $1,505,000.
  • 2019 10th Street in Charleston; Robert Scott Stevens and Janice Anne Stevens,  as co-trustees of the Robert Scott Stevens Living Trust and the Janice Anne Stevens Living Trust of Charleston to ETA MU House Corporation of the Sigma Chi Fraternity of Lombard, $85,000.
  • 15 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00742-000 (the west half); John Wayne Galbreath of Godfrey to Lana Jo Reed, Loren Dale Galbreath, Lynn Ellen Duncan and Larry Eugene Galbreath of Charleston, $150,000.
  • 1718 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston; Jerry Hamner of Charleston to Charleston Service Group, Inc. of Charleston, $250,000.
  • 15 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-00742-000 (the east half); Lana Jo Reed, Loren Dale Galbreath, Lynn Ellen Duncan and Larry Eugene Galbreath of Charleston to John Wayne Galbreath of Godfrey, $150,000.
  • 227 S. Hazel Street in Oakland; Bobby and Angela Hunter of Farmersburg, Ind. to Jodi McGhee of Oakland, $42,000.
  • 1008 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Kyle Shupe of Neoga to Dayne Smith of Mattoon, $90,000.
  • 14820 N. County Road 2080E in Charleston; Chad Isley of Charleston to Garvin and Vicki White of Charleston, $244,000.
  • 3201 1/2 Marshall Ave. in Mattoon; Tyrone Pope of Mattoon to Ann Prahl of Mattoon, $7,500.
  • 509 2nd Street in Charleston; Karen Wildman of Lerna to Dane Buxton of Charleston, $40,000.
  • Vacant Land, with Machine Shed, 50'x120' lot in Ashmore, PIN #01-0-02544-002; Christopher and Judith Walters of Westfield to Greg Coffey of Casey, $15,000.
  • 2222 8th St. Circle in Charleston; Stephanie Henderson of Casey to 121 Sunrise, LLC of Charleston, $127,500.
  • 2110 Laker Ave. in Mattoon; Reginald and Martha Phillips of Charleston to Board of Trustees of Community College District No. 517 of Mattoon, $620,000.
  • 1014 W. Hayes Ave. in Charleston; Diane Halsey of Charleston to First Mid Wealth Management Company, trustee, of Mattoon, $142,000.
  • 25 Washington Ave. in Charleston; Denis Stewart of Charleston to Mathew Daugherty of Charleston, $52,500.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

