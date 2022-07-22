 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1 Woodfield Line in Charleston; Rupal Parmar of Darien to Joy Schlesselman of Charleston, $177,000.
  • 804 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Elizabeth Viall of Wayne, Neb. to Calla Roney of Mattoon, $61,000.
  • 40 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #12-0-00913-000; Brian Babbs of Charleston to Litteken Farmland LLC of Charleston, $940,940.
  • 80 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN# 12-0-00267-000; Brian Babbs of Charleston to Littekin Family Properties, LLC of Charleston, $1,120,000.
  • 615 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Mary Lavoie of Provo, Utah and Irene Patrick of Apex, N.C. to Curtis and Azin Kaiser of Charleston, $105,000.
  • 512 N. Reel Street in Oakland; Kyley Willison and Jerry Willison of Oakland to Ryan Petty and Jessica Petty of Oakland, $40,000.
  • 950 Edgar Drive #6 in Charleston; RB & B Ventures LLC of Fithian to Midland Trust Company as Custodian FBO Noel O'Niell of Frankfort, $63,000.
  • 917 S. 17th Street in Mattoon; Vicky Rollison, trustee of Sahuarita, Ariz. to North Creek Investments & Real Estate Holdings, Inc. of Mattoon, $65,500.
  • 909 Grant Ave. in Mattoon; Julie Kramer of Edna, Texas to Zoe West of Mattoon, $73,000.
  • 1620 Westgate Lane in Mattoon; Beverly Blesch of Mattoon to William and Kelli Pozsgai of Mattoon, $165,000.
  • 414 Jackson Ave. in Charleston; Rodney Edgington of Charleston to Jeremy Howard and Bridget Dawn Sanders of Charleston, $25,000.
  • 204 W. State Highway 133 in Oakland; Tirth 24 LLC of Savoy to Spirit Realty, L.P. of Dallas, Texas, $1,230,770.
  • 15452 E. County Road 420N in Charleston; Dwain Lee and Pamela Naragon of Arnold, Mo. to Benjamin and Erin Hein of Charleston, $575,000.
  • 15111 E. County Road 420N in Charleston; Bryant and Robin Edwards of Charleston to Julie Sikes of Charleston, $315,000.
  • 27 Stonebriar in Mattoon; Drake Homes Corporation of Charleston to Matthew and Jenna Dallas of Mattoon, $25,000.
  • 717 N. 27th Street in Mattoon; Charles Brown and Judy Brown of Mattoon to Mag Realty, LLC of Atwood, $59,000.
  • 1603 Adams Ave. in Charleston; Amber Marie Cassell Denk of Charleston to Justin Durbin of Charleston, $28,500.
  • 2312 Marion in Mattoon; Wanda Kingery of Neoga to Brittany Ashby of Mattoon, $98,000.
  • 42 W. Coolidge Ave. in Charleston; Jerry and Starka Ashby of Meridianville, Ala. to Logan and Peyton Belcher of Charleston, $205,000.
  • 2900 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Dwayne and Carol Donner of Oakland City, Ind. to Gregory and Susan Gilliland of Mattoon, $142,000.
  • 412 N. 21st Street in Mattoon; Lara Boggs of Effingham to Happen Consulting, LLC of Galena, Ohio, $7,400.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

