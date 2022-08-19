Coles County real estate transactions

- 25 Apple Drive in Mattoon; Sheri Walker of Mattoon to Ellyn May of Mattoon; $12,000.
- 312 B. Street in Mattoon; Michael Pence of Marshall to Ryan and Shelly Bardwell of Redmond, Wash., $50,000.
- 950 Edgar Drive #3 in Charleston; RB&B Ventures, LLC in Fithian to Paul Rzewuski and Shelley Rzewski of Lombard, $38,000.
- Approx. 19 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN No. 06-0-00916-000; Gertrude Bolen, a widow, by her attorney-in-fact, Harold E. Bolen, Jr., of Charleston to Diamante O Farms, LLC, of Mercer Island, Wash., $255,000.
- 1601 S. 2nd Street in Mattoon; Spencer Binion and Layne Binion of Arthur to Brandi Stumpf of Mattoon, $80,000.
- 950 Edgar Drive #25 in Charleston; Irvin and Nancy Huss of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $27,000.
- 1820 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Earl M. Volkman Estate of Beecher City to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee of Trust #5136 of Mattoon, $35,000.
- 209 W. Pierce Ave in Charleston; Richard McNary, Vickie Starwalt and Debbie Gamble, all of Destin, Fla. to Cyril William and Taylor Michelle Diskin of Charleston, $114,900.
- 701 6th Street in Charleston; First-Mid Bank and Trust of Mattoon to E.M. Central Court, LLC of Charleston, $125,000.
- 32 Deerfield Lane in Charleston; Benjamin and Erin Hein of Charleston to Matthew Criscione of Charleston, $485,500.
- 27th Street in Mattoon; Unique Homes & Lumber, Inc. of Charleston to David Bowen and Karen Bowen of Mattoon, $85,700.
- 27th Street in Mattoon; Reginald Phillips and Martha Phillips of Charleston to David Bowen and Karen Bowen of Mattoon, $114,300.
- 2605 Richmond Ave. in Mattoon; Paula Murphy of Antioch, Tenn. to Ella Antle, Angela Shadow, Craig Shadow, and Darci Shadow, all of Mattoon, $93,000.
- 730 Kenton Street in Charleston; Noel Block of Paris to Alexis Rankin and Benjamin Sweeney of Charleston, $128,500.
- 1000 11th Street in Charleston; Janet Lawyer and Thomas Dolben of Mattoon to Chris Robinson and Michael Robinson of Humboldt, $51,367.
- 1605 10th Street in Charleston; Fred Deremiah and Todd Deremiah of Charleston to Drake Oliver Company, LLC of Charleston, $84,000.
- 430 W. State Street in Charleston; Daniel Sebright and Donna Bickers of Charleston to Miguel Rebollo and Oscar Solis of Mattoon, $299,900.
- 107 W. Fillmore Ave. in Charleston; Kyle K. Kuenstler and Sara Elizabeth Barger Kuenstler of Olney to Cameron Ballard of Charleston, $100,000.
- 1313 Davis Street in Charleston; Leland R. Grimes, trustee, Carol Grimes, trustee, both of Charleston and Charles Fuqua, II and Ruth Fuqua of Sebring, Fla. to Oscar and Katherine Solis of Mattoon, $283,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office