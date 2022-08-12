 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1308 Shelby Ave. in Mattoon; Christina Pamela Sudan Ballantini, Independent, of Savoy to Arch Regency Properties, LLC Series I of Mattoon, $55,000.
  • 1605 Edgar Ave. in Mattoon; Michael and Theresa Edwards of Mineral Point, Mo. to Shawn Towle and Jill Mason of Mattoon, $78,000.
  • 1700 Piatt Ave. in Mattoon; Fred Leonard, Independent Administrator of Shirley A. Leonard Estate of Mattoon to Fred Leonard and Kelly Leonard of Mattoon, $23,000.
  • 706 Church in Humboldt; Paula Hall of Humboldt, Nolan Hines of Mattoon and Kim Brooks of Humboldt to Juan Gonzalez of Humboldt, $25,000.
  • 1400 Champaign Ave. in Mattoon; Douglas and Amy Overmyer of Mattoon to Cheyanna Kingery of Mattoon, $45,000.
  • 648 Division Street in Charleston; Brian and Amber Huston of Charleston and Tina Huston of Peoria Heights to Ashli Crowe of Charleston, $92,900.
  • 1021 Westgate Drive in Charleston; Dennis and Nancy Grant of Charleston to Charles and Linda Warner of Charleston, $132,000.
  • 628 W. Grant Ave. in Charleston; Chris Clayton of Charleston to Premier Properties Investment Holdings, LLC of Charleston, $135,000.
  • 22 Acres of vacant land in Charleston, PIN #08-0-00275-000; State Bank of Arthur #500 to Cross-Harr, LLC of Arthur, $120,000.
  • 1066 Osage Road in Charleston; Estate of Paulette Najarian of Orlando, Fla. to Alyssa Ailey of Charleston, $125,000.
  • 209 Adams Ave. in Charleston; James Crowder of Charleston to Mitchel Reuter of Champaign, $30,000.
  • 2314 University Drive in Charleston; Adam and Jaime Cushing of Chapel Hill, N.C. to Seth Reedy and Jami Goetten of Charleston, $389,000.
  • 115 N. Teeter Street in Oakland; Robert Michaels of Newman to Michael Huff of Oakland, $75,000.
  • 2121 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Wesley Mefford of Mattoon to Sears Capital, LLC of Paris, $30,000.
  • 10378 E. County Road 450N in Lerna; Jon Elliott of Lerna to Henry Unkraut of Mattoon, $40,000.
  • 800 N. 27th Street in Mattoon; Gretchen Decker of Mattoon to Washington Savings Bank as Trustee of Land Trust #5133 of Mattoon, $490,000.
  • 18801 State Highway 16 in Charleston; Monahan Freedy Properties, LLC of Mahomet to Larry Clapp of Ashmore, $325,000.
  • Approx. 19 acres of farmland in Charleston, PIN #02-1-01834-005; University of Illinois Foundation of Urbana to Cody and Heather Kirkeng of Mattoon, $96,515.
  • 33 Westwood in Mattoon; The City of Mattoon to Coles County Habitat for Humanity of Charleston, $5,000.
  • 117 Main Street in Lerna; Robert Wortham of Allenville to Robert and Christi Fisher of Lerna, $135,000.
  • Lot 18, Buxton Centre in Mattoon; Edwin Buxton, II, Trustee of Charleston, Tammy Merrell, trustee, of Bradenton, Fla. and Robin Tyner of Exeter, N.H. to Casey State Bank in Casey, $210,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

