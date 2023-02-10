- 2605 5th Street in Charleston; Evan Kelsick and Sarah Kelsick of Opelika, Ala. to Gary Downey and Shealon Downey of Charleston, $160,000.
- 1200 S. 12th in Mattoon; Bollino Properties, LLC of Charleston to Mark Townley of Mattoon, $34,000.
- 509 Woodlawn Ave. in Mattoon; Casey Ann Gordon, formerly known as Casey Ann McFarand, and Robert Gordon of Mattoon to Brandon Easton of Mattoon, $97,000.
- 2518 Salem Road in Charleston; Bryant and Robin Edwards of Charleston to Albert and Kaitlyn Adkins of Charleston, $220,000.
- 1 Country Gardens in Mattoon; Gary Eugene Elzy, married to Kenny Vigil, of Mattoon to JR Elite Homes LLC, a Wyoming LLC, of Mattoon, $102,000.
- 2917 Pine Ave. in Mattoon; JM II, LLC Series 6 Mattoon Rentals to O'Neal Industries LLC of Las Vegas, Nev., $31,000.
- 2019 Western Ave. in Mattoon; Peggy Scott, Guardian of the Estate of Barbara Pendergast of Wake Forest, N.C. to Carl and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon, $60,000.
- 228 Hickory Lane in Mattoon; the Estate of Barbara Pendergast, a disabled person of Wake Forest, N.C. to Jennifer Wysocki of Mattoon, $127,500.
- 1491 N. County Road 1000E in Lerna; Carla Cass, trustee of the Carla M. Cass 2011 Trust, Raymond Hoffman, Jr. of the Raymond Hoffman, Jr. 2011 trust of Mattoon to Danny Butler and Susan Butler, trustees of the DSB Trust of Lerna, $55,000.
- 1020 N. 10th Street in Mattoon; Walter and Mary Philbrick of Ramsey to Jesse and Jessica Hursh of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 3848 Cahokia Lane in Charleston; Denise Ann Manoni, independent executor of the Estate of the Estate of James Forrest Stratton, deceased, to Melvin Beachy and Beth Ann Beachy, as joint tenants, of Arthur, $300,000.
- 224 5th Street in Charleston; Trinity Property Holdings, LTD of Charleston to Brian McBeth of Clifton, $15,000.
- 913 and 913 1/2 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Curtis Grissom of Charleston to William and Leona Scott of Toledo, $50,000.
- 909 and 909 1/2 S. 16th Street in Mattoon; Curtis Grissom of Mattoon to William and Leona Scott of Toledo, $50,000.
- 728 S. 33rd Street in Mattoon; Margaret Keniley of Mattoon to Jeremy Spivey of Mattoon and Carrie Phillipi, $89,000.
- 200 DeWitt Ave. in Mattoon; Matt Frederick of Mattoon to Douglas and Marlene Kremer of Mattoon, $55,000.
- 520 Wabash Ave., Unit #5 in Mattoon; Evelyn Steele of Toledo to George and Cheri Simmonds of Bend, Ore., $27,000.
- 944 2nd in Charleston; James Standerfer of Champaign and Roxanne Hargis of Charleston to Christopher Murphy of Charleston, $100,000.
- 14486 E. County Road 300N in Charleston; Michael Shane West of Trilla to Joel Van Voorhis and Kerry Van Voorhis of Charleston, $95,000.
- 17 Apple Drive in Mattoon; J&E Carters Services, Inc. of Charleston to Olivia Kanizer of Mattoon, $109,900.
- 1104 Meadowview Court in Mattoon; Paul Bailey of Bonita Springs, Fla. to Ethan and Whitney Brandenburg of Mattoon, $225,000.
- 2318 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon; Russell and Allethia Shoot of Mattoon to Matthew Jacobs of Mattoon, $53,500.
- 12556 E. County Road 700N in Charleston; Vance and Ashley Oliver of Charleston to Jeff and Sonya Schuette of Charleston, $309,000.
- Vacant lot, 110' x 69.50', in Mattoon, PIN #10-0-00827-000; Frank Hale of Humboldt to Matthew and Sunny Pullen of Mattoon, $8,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office