Coles County real estate transactions

- 20 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; Robert L. Walker Trust, created 4-23-02 of The Villages, Fla. to Andrea Walker of Mattoon, $273,333.
- 1265 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Randoll Matheny of Burlington, Jeffrey Matheny of Charleston, Christopher Matheny of Charleston and Jackie Sue Matheny-Drury of St. Louis to John Shambo, Jr. and Jody Shambo of Charleston, $115,000.
- 621 N. 5th Street in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Toni Weatherman of Mattoon, $110,000.
- 1815 12th Street in Charleston; Ronald and Darena Rardin of Charleston to Kima Rentals, LLC of Mattoon, $760,000.
- Approx .88 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 06-0-05113-000; Linda Niebrugge, trustee, of Effingham to Jennifer Wysocki, et al, of Mattoon, $125,000.
- 3208 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Krystal Rose of Mattoon to Donna Noble of Mattoon, $117,000.
- 2763 East County Road 1380N in Humboldt; John Moore of Humboldt to Cynthia Breeze as trustee of Cynthia Breeze trust dated Sept. 2, 2008, of Champaign, $35,000.
- 932 1st Street in Charleston; Billie G. Lee and Dorothy Lee of Martinsville to Dale Dyer and Lisa Dyer of Charleston, $32,000.
- 1528 Division Street in Charleston; Michael Perry of Oglesby to Shane Allord and Julia Allord of Palatine, $67,000.
- 817 N 12th Street in Mattoon; Gwyndolyn and William Howell of Milan, Tenn. to Sirena Alexander of Mattoon, $99,000.
- 6054 Forest Hills Drive in Charleston; Cody and Kiersten Emberton of Charleston to Derek and Lauren Hennig of Charleston, $364,000.
- Approx 79.50 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN No. 04-0-00667-000; Barbara Love of Mattoon, Wesley Blume, Ellen Blume and Allison Masse to Holly Adams, trustee, of Mattoon, $1,516,455.
- 500 Dewitt Ave. East in Mattoon; Sugar Creek Development, LLC of Lerna to You Store It, LLC of Mattoon, $340,000.
- 705 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Richard Burns of Mattoon to Cher Lei Davis and Karon Davis of Mattoon, $67,723.
- 1300 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Cole Harmon and Natasha Harmon of Cave In Rock to C & A Hunter LLC of Effingham, $203,000.
- 7322 North County Road 1850 East in Charleston; Catherine Key of Charleston to Cynthia Staszak of Charleston, $263,000.
- 908 N. 13th Street in Mattoon; Richard Leonetti of Hindsboro to Ronald Madden Jr., $12,000.
- 816 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Estate of Rachel McFarland of Mattoon to Courtney Wright of Mattoon, $55,000
- 2103 Seneca Drive in Charleston; Craig and Kristen Knight of Charleston to Erik and Kimberly Oslawski of Charleston, $175,000.
SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office