 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Coles County real estate transactions

  • 0
  • 20 Greenbriar Drive in Mattoon; Robert L. Walker Trust, created 4-23-02 of The Villages, Fla. to Andrea Walker of Mattoon, $273,333.
  • 1265 Harrison Ave. in Charleston; Randoll Matheny of Burlington, Jeffrey Matheny of Charleston, Christopher Matheny of Charleston and Jackie Sue Matheny-Drury of St. Louis to John Shambo, Jr. and Jody Shambo of Charleston, $115,000.
  • 621 N. 5th Street in Mattoon; Washington Savings Bank, trustee, of Mattoon to Toni Weatherman of Mattoon, $110,000.
  • 1815 12th Street in Charleston; Ronald and Darena Rardin of Charleston to Kima Rentals, LLC of Mattoon, $760,000.
  • Approx .88 acres of farmland in Mattoon, PIN No. 06-0-05113-000; Linda Niebrugge, trustee, of Effingham to Jennifer Wysocki, et al, of Mattoon, $125,000.
  • 3208 Walnut Ave. in Mattoon; Krystal Rose of Mattoon to Donna Noble of Mattoon, $117,000.
  • 2763 East County Road 1380N in Humboldt; John Moore of Humboldt to Cynthia Breeze as trustee of Cynthia Breeze trust dated Sept. 2, 2008, of Champaign, $35,000.
  • 932 1st Street in Charleston; Billie G. Lee and Dorothy Lee of Martinsville to Dale Dyer and Lisa Dyer of Charleston, $32,000.
  • 1528 Division Street in Charleston; Michael Perry of Oglesby to Shane Allord and Julia Allord of Palatine, $67,000.
  • 817 N 12th Street in Mattoon; Gwyndolyn and William Howell of Milan, Tenn. to Sirena Alexander of Mattoon, $99,000.
  • 6054 Forest Hills Drive in Charleston; Cody and Kiersten Emberton of Charleston to Derek and Lauren Hennig of Charleston, $364,000.
  • Approx 79.50 acres of farmland in Ashmore, PIN No. 04-0-00667-000; Barbara Love of Mattoon, Wesley Blume, Ellen Blume and Allison Masse to Holly Adams, trustee, of Mattoon, $1,516,455.
  • 500 Dewitt Ave. East in Mattoon; Sugar Creek Development, LLC of Lerna to You Store It, LLC of Mattoon, $340,000.
  • 705 S. 14th Street in Mattoon; Richard Burns of Mattoon to Cher Lei Davis and Karon Davis of Mattoon, $67,723.
  • 1300 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; Cole Harmon and Natasha Harmon of Cave In Rock to C & A Hunter LLC of Effingham, $203,000.
  • 7322 North County Road 1850 East in Charleston; Catherine Key of Charleston to Cynthia Staszak of Charleston, $263,000.
  • 908 N. 13th Street in Mattoon; Richard Leonetti of Hindsboro to Ronald Madden Jr., $12,000.
  • 816 Oklahoma Ave. in Mattoon; Estate of Rachel McFarland of Mattoon to Courtney Wright of Mattoon, $55,000
  • 2103 Seneca Drive in Charleston; Craig and Kristen Knight of Charleston to Erik and Kimberly Oslawski of Charleston, $175,000.

SOURCE: Coles County Supervisor of Assessments Office

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What do flight attendants eat before, during and after work?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What do flight attendants eat before, during and after work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News